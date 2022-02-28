School board to consider continuing mask optional policy in buildings

BEAUFORT — As COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease in the county, state and nation, the County Board of Education will once again take up the matter of whether to keep masks optional in schools during its meeting Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The board is expected to approve Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson’s recommendation to continue optional masking in schools, which has been in effect in Carteret County public schools since October.
State law requires boards of education to vote at least once a month on face covering policies. Dr. Jackson will present system data on COVID-19 cases and quarantines prior to the vote.
The action will come on the heels of new N.C. Department of Health and Human Services safety protocols that took effect in schools Feb. 21 that no longer require contact tracing or exclusion from school after a COVID-19 exposure, unless the exposed person shows symptoms and tests positive for the disease.
In other action, the board will:
· Consider approval of a $10.29 million budget revision for 2021-22. The revision includes $279,000 in local operating funds and $10 million in federal funds, with much of that due to the appropriation of $4.5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization money to assist with the impacts of COVID-19 on the school district.
· Consider approval of several policy revisions.
· Hear updates on school bond and capital projects.
· Receive comments from Dr. Jackson and board members.
· Recognize Croatan High School junior Kelsey McCormick for being appointed to the N.C. State Superintendent Advisory Council.
· Recognize CHS junior Angelica Steffy for winning the state wrestling championship on Feb. 5 at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational in Greensboro.
· Recognize the 3A men’s 200-yard freestyle relay team from West Carteret High School for winning the state championship Feb. 10 at the NCHSAA 3A swimming/diving championships in Fayetteville.
· Recognize Bridges School teacher Jenny Combs for being selected by the N.C. Association for Middle Level Education as the recipient of the Digital and Teaching Learning Educator to Watch Award.
· Receive a presentation from the Arts Council of Carteret County regarding the introduction of the book, Wild Geese Flying, to the board. The arts council is donating the book to all elementary schools and public libraries in Carteret County. Local attorney Deborah VanDyken authored the book, with illustrations by former teacher and Beaufort resident Jamison Ipock. The story takes place Down East, so the council had Ms. VanDyken do a reading to first and second grade students at Harkers Island Elementary School on Feb. 11.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
· Approve a $279,000 contract with Curtis Construction for the roof project at White Oak Elementary School.
· Consider approval of an honors level career and technical education course.
· Consider approval of an honors level theater arts/musical theater course.
· Consider approval of personnel matters.
· Consider approval of fundraisers.
