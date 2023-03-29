BEAUFORT - A distinguished member of the Beaufort community died Sunday, March 26, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional civil service.
Former Beaufort Police Chief Marvin Knox died at the age of 90, the department shared on its Facebook page.
Knox worked for 30 years in the Beaufort Police Department, including 16 as chief of police.
"He served our community and country with great pride," Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker said. "We will keep his family in our prayers, and our condolences go out to his family."
Knox's career began with more than two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps before he transitioned to law enforcement.
Not long after leaving the military, Knox also became a Sunday School teacher at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort.
He served with the Beaufort Police Department from 1969 to 1999, during which he spent 16 as chief from 1973 to 1989.
Afterwards Knox took a support role and continued serving the department in various capacities until 2011.
"He maintained a deep connection to the officers and agency since his retirement," said Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette. "He would often stop in to talk and socialize with staff since my arrival in 2015. His memory permeates our past, and he will be missed."
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck also shared a few words on Knox's passing, calling the former chief a "fixture in our community."
“Growing up and living in Beaufort my entire life, I have always known of, and known, Marvin Knox," Buck said. "As a long time BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) instructor, he helped to train and mentor so many of our local officers, myself included. Chief Knox’s contribution to our community cannot be measured, but all know he has had a major impact. The effects of his good works continue. He was a great man, and he will be sorely missed.”
Knox's family received visitors Wednesday, March 29 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, March 30.
