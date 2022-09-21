OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation has received a $200,000 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation to help fund construction of a mariculture hub on county-owned property beside the boat ramp at Straits in North River off Harkers Island Road.
Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, assistant policy director for the federation, said Wednesday the environmental organization is planning to submit an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration “for the … majority of funds” still needed for the project.
“If we obtain those, we will likely start construction sometime in 2023, I suspect no later than summer,” she added. “Ideally, the shellfish farmers would start using it in 2024.”
The federation is also working to prepare to apply for state permits to build the facility. Those needed included stormwater permits and state Division of Coastal Management permits.
“The county commission has graciously agreed to allow us to use about one acre of their site next to the Harkers Bridge at the expanded boat ramp,” Zivanovic-Nenadovic said. “This is an excellent location, given that North River is the prime area in the county for shellfish farming and has seen a huge growth in shellfish lease applications” to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Carteret County commissioners in June agreed to support the concept
The idea is to build a dock and a 50-by-50-foot building, with refrigerated storage so shellfish farmers – mostly oyster growers – can bring their products to shore and store them until they can be picked up for distribution elsewhere.
NCCF founder and executive director Todd Miller told commissioners in June it would not be a retail operation and agreed his organization would try to site the facility in such a way as to help county commissioners find a way to put in additional two boat ramps at the facility.
The coastal federation, a nonprofit environmental group, for many years has been engaged in a long-term effort to increase oyster production in coastal North Carolina, in part to buoy the economy but also to protect and improve water quality. Oysters filter pollutants as they feed.
The state legislature has set a goal of increasing oyster production from an economic benefit to the state of $6 million in 2018 to $100 million by 2030. Carteret County leads the state in oysters grown in leases approved by the fisheries division, and many of those are in North River, making the Straits site a good choice for a hub.
In 2010, statewide, there were 10,000 bushels of farm-raised oysters, and by 2021, there were 60,000 bushels, so the industry is already growing. After a dip following Hurricane Florence in 2018 and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of applications for leases is also growing.
The N.C. Shellfish Growers Association supports the project.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
