BEAUFORT - Carteret County officials announced Friday the county has hired Jeanne Holmgren as the new director for the Carteret County Public Library System.
A news released states Ms. Holmgren has more than 15 years of library experience and began her library career as a library aide at MCCS Lejeune-New River Libraries, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville. She earned the position of branch manager in 2008 and was promoted to supervisory reference librarian in 2021.
“It is an honor to step into the role of library director, and I am excited to work closely with Carteret County Friends of the Library, Library Board of Trustees, staff, and our residents in order to continue offering relevant and engaging library services and programs within our community,” Ms. Holmgren said in the release. “My top priority for the library system includes responding to the changing needs of the community by providing resources, services, and spaces that help advance opportunity and education.”
Ms. Holmgren holds a master’s degree in library and information science from San Jose State University and a dual masters of arts in management and leadership and human resources management from Webster University. She is a Certified North Carolina Public Librarian and is a member of the North Carolina and American Library Associations.
“Jeanne Holmgren will be an excellent leader for our Carteret County Public Library System and our outstanding staff,” County Manager Tommy Burns said in the release. “Jeanne’s passion for libraries was evident during the interview process and demonstrated in her leadership while serving on base at Camp Lejeune.”
The Carteret County Public Library System includes five branches around Carteret County and strives to bring dynamic programs and services to its many communities and residents.
Ms. Holmgren started her new role on Monday, March 21.
