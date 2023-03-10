MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College and its Black History Committee will hold a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair & Resources Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 in the Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center on campus.
This free in-person event is open to the community and encourages participation from high school students and their families to learn more about the opportunities available at HBCU and to celebrate the legacies and significant contributions they have made to the community and nation.
The fair will feature representatives from six North Carolina HBCU including Fayetteville State University, Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina Central University, and St. Augustine University. HBCU participating virtually includes Elizabeth City State University with a virtual presentation at 1 p.m. Representatives will share information and answer questions from students and parents about admissions, financial aid, testing, majors and much more.
North Carolina consists of 11 HBCU, six of which will be represented at the fair. Following the U.S. Civil War, HBCU were established as places African Americans could get higher education during segregation. Shaw University, located in Raleigh, was the first HBCU in North Carolina, which was founded in 1865.
For additional event information, contact the CCC Black History Committee at bhc@carteret.edu.
