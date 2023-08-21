MOREHEAD CITY — Members of football teams from West Carteret and East Carteret high schools were in uniform Sunday, but not to meet as rivals on the gridiron.
Both teams, as well as cheerleaders from the two schools and Croatan High School, attended a back-to-school celebration service at Glad Tidings Church (GTC), which is located across from West in Morehead City.
The church has hosted the West team and cheerleaders for several years, but this was the first time East has joined in. There was also a representative from the Croatan but not the full team. In addition, the church honored the West Carteret Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), with members presenting the colors at the beginning of the service.
GTC also opens its campus and parking lot to West and the County Public School System for various events and practices during the school year.
As well as hosting students and coaches Sunday for the celebration service and a pizza luncheon following, pastors presented each team, cheerleading squad and NJROTC with checks to assist students who can’t afford equipment and any other needs coaches deem important.
GTC Pastor Tim Marriner said outreach to the West team began several years ago thanks to inspiration from the late New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Vaughn Johnson, originally from North River who attended Glad Tidings for many years. He and his family later moved to Morehead City, and his family still attends the church.
“In the late 80s and early 90s, Vaughn was a force to be reckoned with on the field. But off the field, he was a gentle spirit,” Marriner said.
Assistant Pastor Shad Barrow said Johnson loved his community, and he worked tirelessly to help not only young people with various camps and activities, but all those who were in need.
“He used to tell me, never forget the little people who can’t fend for themselves,” Barrow said. “Today we remember him.”
West football coach Daniel Barrow, who attends GTC, said it always means a lot to the team when they attend the service and luncheon. Members of the team also volunteer at the church for other events, as does the NJROTC. On Sunday, the church’s congregation enthusiastically cheered as both teams and cheerleaders marched in at the beginning of the service.
Both coaches, as well as team members, said they appreciated the enthusiastic support.
“It shows that they support them as athletes, but also as individuals,” Barrow said.
East football coach B.J. Frazier, who also attends the church, agreed it was encouragement for his team.
“It means a lot to them to come and see the support,” he said. “They aren’t just athletes, but people with other needs and interests.”
Students agreed it was encouraging to receive community support.
West freshman Damian Hill of Morehead City said, “It’s motivational,” he said. “We get to spend time together as teammates, and it was kind of nice to come together with East Carteret.”
East senior Vaughn Brice of Gloucester agreed.
“Honestly, it was pretty nice to see all of the support,” he said.
East sophomore Killian Elson of Beaufort added, “Even though we are rivals, we are comforted by everyone, and it was nice to see the support from everyone.”
As for what Johnson would have thought of the two teams joining together at his church, Shirley Johnson, widow of the late middle linebacker, said, “It’s a beautiful thing, and Vaughn would be so proud.”
