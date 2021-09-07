MOREHEAD CITY — After listening to parents speak for and against mask mandates, the Carteret County Board of Education voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to keep requiring masks in schools at least until the next board meeting in October.
The decision came during the BOE's regular meeting Tuesday in the multipurpose room of Morehead City Primary School. The board previously voted 4-2 on Aug. 18 to require students, staff and visitors wear face masks inside all public school buildings for at least the first two weeks of the school year.
BOE members Travis Day and Katherine Chadwick voted against continuing the mask mandate.
This is a developing report.
