ATLANTIC BEACH — A 49-year-old non-local man drowned Saturday morning west of the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.
Town Fire Chief Mike Simpson said officials do not believe a rip current was responsible, and believe the man had some kind of medical emergency while trying to retrieve a crab pot.
The call came in at 11:34 a.m.
The 911 caller said a man was floating face down in the water.
“We arrived on the scene and saw him floating about 50 yards offshore. We deployed two rescue swimmers who brought him in,” Chief Simpson said. “He was not breathing and was pulseless. We began CPR,moved him to an ambulance and transported him to Carteret Health Care.”
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Chief Simpson said the man was at the beach with his wife, and both were Hispanic, so there was a bit of a language barrier with the wife, who was obviously distraught, as well. In addition, there were very few witnesses, so it was difficult to get good information.
But, the chief said, “We believe he went into the water, had some kind of medical emergency, fell down and disappeared under the water.”
The 911 call came in after the body resurfaced, Chief Simpson said.
