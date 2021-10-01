Carteret County reaches 80 COVID deaths with latest announcement Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported a resident in their 70s became the county’s 80th person to die from COVID-19.
Health officials announced in a release Thursday they received a report of the confirmed COVID-related death. The individual reportedly had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the disease, according to the release.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The county has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths in September so far, making it the deadliest month on record for the pandemic in Carteret County.
Also Thursday, the health department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since March 2020 to 7,898. Active cases, on the other hand, declined by 26 to 266, while recovered cases stand at 7,552.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, no change from Wednesday. All but one of the hospitalized individuals are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
To make an appointment with the health department for your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or to set up an appointment for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
