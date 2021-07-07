MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City teachers are eligible to receive up to $1,000 each as part of UScellular’s recent $100,000 donation to DonorsChoose.
UScellular’s matching program with Donors Choose will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that have a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) focus. Teachers can apply now for funding to help them prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10% available for summer school needs as well.
DonorsChoose is a nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.
To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive UScellular funding will be in communities where 90% or more of the students are from low-income households.
Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting DonorsChoose.org/teachers.
