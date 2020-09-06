Emerald Isle playgrounds reopen, recreation center to follow

EMERALD ISLE — The town of Emerald Isle’s outdoor playgrounds reopened Friday at 9 a.m., thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest alterations to novel coronavirus restrictions.
The governor announcement Tuesday the state was moving to “phase 2.5” Friday. This stage increases the maximum gathering size outdoors from 25 to 50 people and indoors from 10 to 25 people. It specifically said playgrounds could open, museums and aquariums could open at 50% capacity and gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing centers, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, and indoor courts, could open at 30% capacity.
In a press release Thursday, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said the parks and recreation center, on Leisure Lane, will open Monday, Sept. 14, with adjusted hours from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The center will be closed each Sunday and available each Wednesday only for pre-kindergarten classes, which will start Tuesday.
Deep cleaning and sanitation throughout the facility will occur each Wednesday, Mr. Zapp said.
Group exercise schedules in the recreations center will be announced later.
For more information related to coronavirus precautions or service changes, call the parks and recreation department at 252-354-6350.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.