Cedar Point eyes tax hike to even playing field on sales tax revenue

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief gave commissioners two fiscal 2021-22 budget proposals Friday, one that would retain the current property tax rate and another that would raise the rate by 3 cents but lower the total tax bill for most property owners, according to the manager.
Mr. Rief, during a budget work session in town hall, told commissioners that under his second option, he would move paying for Waste Industries garbage service from a fee to a tax-financed service, thereby eliminating the $175 annual garbage fee, a system many local governments have long used. That garbage fee is on the annual tax bill for all town property owners.
He also said the switch would benefit the town by increasing its share of state-shared sales tax revenue the county gives to the towns, because the current distribution system is based on ad valorem tax levies. He estimated the change would net the town $40,000 to $50,000 in additional sales tax revenue next year.
“You don’t have to make a decision today,” Mr. Rief said, and the board didn’t.
Commissioner John Nash said he was in favor of the change, because the elimination of the garbage fee would make the tax bills simpler and the additional 3 cents on the tax rate “provides an increase in sales tax revenue over the years.”
In addition, he said, it would provide budget stability and make the tax bills easier to generate, especially if the town, as Mr. Rief also proposes, has an existing employee do the tax billing and collections on 2021-22, instead of farming it out to Carteret County for $14,000 a year.
Under Mr. Rief’s options, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $235 at the current property tax rate of 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. That same owner would pay $120 at a 14.75-cent rate after the garbage fee is eliminated. Even the owner of a $500,000 property would save $25, $562.50 versus $587.50. The break-even point is a $650,000-valued property, where the owner would pay $20 more.
The biggest loser in town, according to Mr. Rief, would be the Western Carteret Medical Center, a $7 million-valued property that contracts for its own garbage service. But even its tax bill at $14.75 cents would be $2,000 more than at the current rate, he said.
Other losers would be owners of vacant lots who don’t require garbage service and large businesses that do not need garbage public garbage service. They, in effect, would be subsiding garbage service for others.
Mayor Pro Tem Pam Castellano did not disagree with the 14.75-cent option, but said “we’d get a lot of people yelling ‘There they go raising taxes again.’”
The town raised the rate the past two years to help pay off the bonds used for the $2.8 million purchase of land for a park. Voters approved the purchase in a 2018 referendum.
“They are not going to notice that the trash fee isn’t there (on the bill),” Ms. Castellano said. “It’s going to take some education.”
Commissioner Nash agreed the “optics” wouldn’t be good but said since the increase would hurt few and would generate more county-shared sales tax revenue, it’s a good idea.
Mr. Rief said another idea the town could explore for another fiscal year would be to further increase its property tax rate by 11 cents, which is the current property tax rate that funds the Western Carteret Fire and EMS District, of which Cedar Point is a part. That would generate more state-shared sales from the county and wouldn’t harm the department because the town would funnel the money to the department, Mr. Rief said. Under the concept, the town would levy and collect the applicable fire and rescue tax revenue from property owners in Cape Carteret, in lieu of the county doing it.
He said the three other towns in the district – Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier – could similarly benefit by joining such a plan, although he added it’s impractical to think the towns could accomplish it in time for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“If the county really wants to help the (western Carteret) towns, this is one way we could do that,” Mr. Rief said.
All of this discussion comes as several municipalities are pushing the county to change the sales tax distribution system based on tax levies to one based on population.
The Bogue Banks towns which are strong recipients under the current model have strongly opposed the idea because they would see big cuts, but county commissioners agreed March 15 to appoint a committee to look into a hybrid distribution system.
The bottom line, Mr. Rief told town commissioners Friday, is Cedar Point has options to increase its share of the state-shared sales tax revenue.
“If we don’t see a change in the distribution system, we need to do what we can to get our fair share and not just let years go by without doing anything,” he said.
Overall, both of the manager’s budget optionscall for 2021-22 general fund expenditures of $987,960.05, up $2,960.05 over the $985,000 total in the current fiscal year.
Under the proposal with no tax increase, Mr. Rief anticipates revenues of $1.08 million, up from $1.018 million this fiscal year.
Under the proposal with a 3-cent property tax hike, he anticipates less revenue, about $1.05 million, because of the elimination of the garbage fee.
Mr. Rief also proposes to transfer almost $93,000 to the town’s strategic budget account for future projects, utilizing the expected excess in revenue over expenditures.
