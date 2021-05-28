Traffic collision between motorcycle, car in Morehead City results in serious injuries Friday

MOREHEAD CITY — A traffic collision Friday afternoon between a car and a motorcycle left at least one individual with life-threatening injuries.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 2:21 p.m. Friday for a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 24 and Brandywine Boulevard, the entrance to Brandywine Bay subdivision, in Morehead City.
Morehead City fire/EMS and police N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a collision between a blue Honda motorcycle and a maroon Honda Accord. Both the male driver of the motorcycle and the older female driver of the car received medical transport to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
At the scene, State Trooper Adam Collins said the drivers hadn’t been identified and there was a “possible fatality,” but nothing was immediately confirmed.
The trooper said the motorcycle driver had sustained serious injuries, while the other driver sustained minor ones.
“The investigation is ongoing for pending charges,” Trooper Collins said.
According to the trooper, the female driver was crossing Highway 24 from one side of the subdivision to the other, when she struck the motorcycle, which was traveling east in the left lane on the highway.
