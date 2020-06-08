CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported as of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, keeping the total at 45, and the number of active cases in the county has decreased.
In an update released around noon Monday, the county said there are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, down from nine reported Sunday. Of the 45 confirmed cases, 35 patients are now considered recovered and have satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.
In addition, three people in Carteret County have died of complications related to COVID-19. The last death was reported April 22. All those who have died from the disease were 65 years or older.
County health care providers, including the Carteret County Health Department, are also increasing COVID-19 testing based on new guidance from NCDHHS. The county now recommends everyone get tested, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic. Residents should call their health care provider or the health department to see if they meet the criteria for testing.
According to the county’s Monday release, county health providers have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 1,012 patients, resulting in 45 positive confirmations, 917 negative results, one inconclusive and 49 pending test results.
Statewide, NCDHHS reports as of Monday, there have been about 520,000 tests completed. The state reports more than 36,000 confirmed cases and about 1,030 deaths. NCDHHS reported a single-day high of new cases over the weekend with 1,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Hospitalizations reached a new single-day high Monday, with at least 739 patients hospitalized for management of COVID-19 symptoms. The previous high was recorded Friday, with hospitalizations trending upward in the past two weeks.
