RALEIGH — State Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said Thursday he’s not sure how the legislature will react to Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposal to add $20 million in reserve funds to the state’s 2022-23 budget for development of wind energy-related projects on Radio Island.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to convene Monday night or Tuesday for a five- to six-week short session.
Sen. Sanderson, who also represents Carteret and Craven counties in the Senate, didn’t say he was against the development on the island. But he said he and others were not expecting the governor to propose such a massive change in the already approved 2022-23 biennial budget.
“I’m not sure we’re prepared to do that,” he said. “Our plan is to be out of (session) by July 1, so there’s a very narrow window to get something like that done.”
Sen. Sanderson said it could be a starting point for “discussion,” but added that he didn’t think the legislature was ready to address such a major issue in such a short period of time. “As far as I know, there haven’t even been any public hearings on this,” he said.
According to reports, the recommended budget by the governor is called “Building on Success” and would take advantage of a projected major increase in state funds due to a thriving economy.
In a press release earlier this week, the Raleigh-based Southeastern Wind Coalition applauded the governor’s proposal for $20 million in non-recurring funds for a plan to turn a big portion of Radio Island into a staging area for wind-energy construction and component shipping.
“We are incredibly excited to see $20 million in the budget for infrastructure improvements to Radio Island, which the state has already identified as an asset in the transition to offshore wind,” said SEWC President Katherine Kollins.
“Infrastructure development at Radio Island will help position North Carolina as a national leader for the offshore wind industry by attracting Tier 1 supply chain manufacturers and could serve as a turbine staging facility.
“This port positions North Carolina to service the offshore wind industry up and down the coast, creating jobs and economic growth for years to come.”
But Sen. Sanderson said Thursday the cart might be before the horse, as he’s not sure Morehead City and Carteret County infrastructure – namely U.S. 70 – will be ready for a massive influx of heavy traffic to and from the port anytime soon.
That, he said, has always been one of the things that has held back major development at the N.C. Port of Morehead City, which owns much of Radio Island.
“The town grew up along the railroad,” which helped it thrive, he said. But at the same time, the four-lane highway through a narrow peninsula to Radio Island is difficult to significantly improve for massive increases in heavy traffic.
“We’ll see how it goes down” in the discussions of the short session of the General Assembly, he said.
Nick Wilson, Carteret County public information officer, told the News-Times Thursday the county has not had any input from the governor's office.
Michele Querry, Carteret County economic development director, said Thursday she had discovered in a conversation with a port official that there is an ongoing public comment process, but neither she nor anyone in county government have been informed about how or where to make public comment.
Ms. Querry added “there is unhappiness in the county offices” about the lack of communications from either the port or the state.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said Thursday he knew that the governor has been interested in developing Radio Island for a wind turbine construction facility but didn't know about the $20 million in his proposed budget.
The report on the governor’s proposed budget addition comes on the heels of an announcement late in April that the state-run N.C. Ports Authority was proposing to support the manufacturing and operation in the automotive and offshore wind industry by paving most of the 200 acres of undeveloped property it owns on Radio Island.
That proposal has been making its rounds for more than a year. In May 2021, former Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman, now retired, pitched the idea of developing Radio Island to support offshore wind energy, saying it could generate high-paying jobs and boost the local economy as staging points to build the proposed wind farms.
On May 11, The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, after an auction, leased two sites off Wilmington to a Duke Energy subsidiary for $155 million and to TotalEnergies Renewables USA for $160 million.
The administration of President Joe Biden, pushing for wind energy development, is evaluating six additional lease areas in the mid-Atlantic, stretching from the coast of North Carolina to Delaware. North Carolina wants to deploy 2.8 GW of offshore wind power by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040.
In the Southeastern Wind Coalition news release, U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross, D-Wake County, said, “I applaud Governor Cooper for his budget recommendation that includes $20 million for infrastructure investments on Radio Island in Carteret County.
“As North Carolina continues to advance its involvement in the offshore wind industry, this reserve fund could be used by the North Carolina Departments of Commerce and Transportation and the North Carolina State Ports Authority to support staging or manufacturing projects for offshore wind turbine components.
“I thank Governor Cooper for his forward-looking approach that will help bring billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs to our state.”
