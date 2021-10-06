Down East Beaufort Center for Women’s Ministries
The Down East Beaufort Center for Women’s Ministries in Beaufort will present a seven-week Bible study at 11 a.m. beginning Thursday in the fellowship hall of Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Beaufort. The Bible study, which will meet each Thursday, will cover Elijah by Priscilla Shirer. Call 828-768-2691 for information and to order a book.
Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet for a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Cox’s Restaurant. The speaker will be Mark Hanna of Morehead City.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru pork barbecue or chicken lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The cost of a meal is $10 and will include an eastern North Carolina pork barbecue or chicken platter, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw. This will be drive-thru pick-up only.
Revival rally
There will be a nondenominational revival rally at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The event will include prayer, worship and a message from God’s word. For more information or to assist, contact Pastor Ray Conner of LifePoint Church at 252-241-7395 or newlifecounceling17@gmail.com.
Multitude of Praise
The congregation of Multitude of Praise International Ministry of Havelock will celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pastor Candace Wilson as pastor of their church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Pastor Kaddish Brown will be the guest preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.