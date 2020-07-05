NMFS announces new gear requirements
Commercial and recreational fishermen will have new regulations to follow Wednesday, July 15 when fishing in the snapper-grouper fishery.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced June 12 the final rule for Regulatory Amendment 29 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Snapper-Grouper Fishery of the South Atlantic Region. The final rule modifies gear requirements for the fishery and encourages best fishing practices.
The final rule requires descending devices be on board and readily available for use on commercial, for-hire and private recreational vessels while fishing for or possessing snapper-grouper species. It also requires the use of non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits north of 28 degrees north latitude.
The final rule also requires all hooks be non-stainless steel when fishing for snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits south of 28 degrees north latitude. It also allows the use of powerheads in federal waters off South Carolina.
The full fishery bulletin is available online at fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-announces-gear-modifications-snapper-grouper-fishery.
Distribution date changes
Due to a scheduling change, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a food distribution beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, not 11:30 a.m. Friday, as was reported in the church news section of the July 1 edition of the News-Times. The distributions will continue each Wednesday in the church parking lot for at least eight weeks.
HPC to meet via Zoom Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will meet electronically Tuesday for its regular July meeting.
The panel convenes at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the virtual meeting, visit zoom.us/j/93315430160?pwd=bnZoUDEvVnppSDZ2R01HbURsM3hlZz09.
On the agenda for Tuesday are a number of items, including a piece of old business: a request to stucco a portion of the exterior of 429 Front St. Last month the board delayed action on the request, asking for additional information.
New business for Tuesday includes a demolition request for 308 Moore St., an enclosure and exterior paint request for 105 Gallants Lane, a request for signage for Pirate Tours at 600 Front St. and an application for a single-family home at 214 Broad St.
Also on the agenda is approval of minutes from the June 2 meeting.
