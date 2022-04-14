MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved the third phase of a salary adjustment plan Tuesday that is designed to create more equitable pay for faculty and staff.
The cost of the third and final phase is $81,736, and those impacted will receive the funds in their April paychecks.
After conducting a salary study in February 2019, trustees approved a three-phase salary adjustment plan totaling $364,229 on April 9, 2019. The first phase of the plan, which cost $200,948, was implemented at the same time the schedule was approved.
The board approved the second phase of the plan, at a cost of $81,545, on Sept. 14, 2021. That just left the third phase.
Prior to presenting the the final phase for approval Tuesday, Dee Meshaw, chairman of the trustees’ finance committee, who is also finance officer for the county, said, “The funding for this plan is available and I personally think it’s important to complete this.”
Trustees unanimously approved the third phase.
The majority of the plan has been funded with state money. Funding for the third phase is coming from curriculum and continuing education programs, state enrollment growth funds and reserve employee compensation funds.
The salary adjustments will continue to be made annually.
Trustees enacted the salary study and schedule after learning that the college was ranked 57th out of the state’s 58 community colleges in terms of faculty salaries.
With the adjustments, CCC finance officer Matt Banko said the college’s salary ranking would rise to 44 or 45 out of the 58 community colleges.
CCC trustee Dr. Matt Zettl said while the adjustments were a start, he believed the college should do more.
“It’s an improvement, but it’s not good enough,” he said.
He further pointed out that many community colleges are now offering local supplements to their faculty and staff. Carteret County currently does not offer that to employees.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the salary adjustments do provide some help.
“This puts us above some colleges and way below others,” she said.
She added that the N.C. General Assembly approved a 2.5% salary increase for community college faculty during its 2021-22 short session, and the N.C. Community College System is hoping the GA will approve increases over the next three years that will provide an overall 8% salary increase for community college faculty.
Dr. Zettl said while that’s good, it would still leave CCC on the lower end for salaries statewide.
Dr. Mancini agreed more needs to be done to help CCC remain competitive regarding salaries.
“So many of our faculty and staff work multiple jobs to make ends meet, and they’re tired and stressed out,” she said.
CCC Human Resources Director Amanda Bryant said she’s lost potential candidates to fill positions at the college because of the lower salaries.
“We recently lost a candidate because they looked at the local housing market and said they couldn’t afford to rent or buy anything here on the salary we offered,” she said. “Affordable housing continues to be a problem in our area.”
CCC trustee Rosa Langston, a retired guidance counselor with the public school system, said, “If you think this is bad, try working in the public schools.”
CCC trustee Wrenn Johnson, a retired Morehead City police chief, said, “It’s a problem for every public servant, and it’s a problem nationwide. I know it’s horrible here, but it’s a problem everywhere.”
In other action, trustees approved a strategic plan for 2022-25 that sets out five directives to accomplish. The plan’s directives are:
CCC will build upon and sustain a culture of service affecting students, employees and the community.
CCC will strive to promote equitable student access and success outcomes in courses, programs and degrees.
CCC will evaluate, develop and maintain a suite of academic and technical programs that leads to successful transfer and/or family sustaining jobs.
CCC will build a data-informed approach to problem solving, and one that promotes curiosity and empowerment among students, faculty and staff.
CCC will develop robust partnerships with local school systems and employers to promote a “collective impact” strategy for education attainment, workforce and economic development across the service area.
