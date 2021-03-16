National Weather Service forecasts threat of severe weather later this week

NEWPORT — Coastal residents should watch out for damaging winds and hail late this week, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Tuesday morning warning of potential severe weather that may occur Thursday afternoon into evening. The weather service said the enhanced severe threat includes all of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County.
“The main risks are damaging wind gusts, hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter and tornadoes,” the NWS said in its announcement.
The Tuesday morning briefing says the NWS’s confidence that potentially significant, severe thunderstorms will occur Thursday is increasing. However, the magnitude of individual threats is “still murky.”
The next severe weather outlook is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, on the NWS website weather.gov/mhx/, weather service’s extended forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday, transitioning into a 20% chance of showers that night.
The chance of showers will increase to 60% during the day Thursday, increasing to 70% that night. Conditions are forecast to start clearing up Friday, with the chance of showers dropping to 30%.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.