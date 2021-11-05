Masks will remain optional in Carteret County schools, board of education rules

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved keeping face coverings optional for students and staff inside public school buildings, although they are still required on buses.
Members, during their meeting Wednesday, also agreed to remove the 5% county COVID-19 positivity rate threshold they previously set as the benchmark for deciding when masks are optional or mandatory.
The board voted Sept. 23 to make masks optional once the positivity rate fell below 5% on a consistent basis. On Friday, the rate dipped below 5%, and school officials announced that evening masks would be optional beginning Monday. That left a question as to how the board would decide if and when masks would again be required.
During Wednesday’s meeting, held in the school system’s central office in Beaufort, board member Katie Statler made a motion to keep masks optional, continue the mitigation strategies currently being used in buildings and remove the 5% metric. Member Brittany Wheatly seconded. The board unanimously approved the motion without the vote of Travis Day, who left the meeting early.
Following the meeting, Ms. Statler said, “We will evaluate as needed.”
Ms. Statler, who is serving on a committee with Ms. Wheatly and boar member Kathryn Smith Chadwick to monitor COVID-19 safety protocols, said their committee was finding inconsistencies in data and wanted to review additional data prior to making decisions.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson added, “Rather than having one metric, we will look at all metrics.”
As of Wednesday, the county’s positivity rate remained below 5% at 3.9%.
Dr. Jackson further said wearing face coverings on buses is still required per the current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The board vote came after Dr. Jackson did a brief update on case trends in the school system so far this year. He said the number of students testing positive during the 2021-22 school year was the highest the fourth week of school, at 92, and has been trending down since that time. Last week, 12 students tested positive, based on a count from Monday through Friday.
The same downward trend has been seen regarding the number of students excluded from school based on COVID-19 exposure. Data shows 609 students were excluded from school the fourth week of school, compared to 55 students last week. However, the school board changed its exclusion policy Sept. 23, during week five.
After the change, those who were wearing a mask and had been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 no longer were excluded from school if they were symptom-free. The only exception was if they were contacted by the health department directly.
Dr. Jackson thanked board members, as well as parents and guardians, for persevering to keep students and staff safe while on school campuses.
“I believe that our board deserves much praise for your even-handed approach to the decisions you have had to grapple with,” he said. “I know that there have been high emotions involved, but the decisions you have made as a board have brought us safely to this moment and deserve to be celebrated.”
Ms. Wheatly agreed.
“We quickly forget how far we’ve come since last year, when we had students filing down halls one way. We have come a long way,” she said.
Board member Dennis Goodwin, too, said the school system has come a long way in mitigation strategies, adding, “We must remain vigilant.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.