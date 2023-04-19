MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative will hold its annual meeting May 4 at Glad Tidings Church.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., the and first 600 members to register will receive a free gift. All co-op members who attend and register will get a ticket for drawings at the close of the meeting. Those drawings include cash prizes, up to $1,000 in free electricity (for bills mailed July through December 2023) and a Ford F-150 truck retired from the cooperative's fleet.
The evening will also include a meal, special demonstrations and displays.
Attendees can learn more about the Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation and Operation RoundUP(r) program, energy safety and CCEC energy saving programs like Connect to Save. The co-op's Relay for Life team will hold a 50-50 raffle and all proceeds will benefit the local American Cancer Society.
The Broad Creek Middle School jazz band and Croatan High School chorus will be featured in the church sanctuary just prior to the opening of the business meeting.
In addition to those activities, co-op members will learn about the organization's operations over the past year, plans for the future and more.
The terms for directors from Districts 6, 7 and 9 expire this year. All three candidates were unopposed. They are: District 6 Director Doug Fulcher, District 7 Director Anthony Nelson and District 9 Director Alvin West.
“We encourage members to attend and learn more about their cooperative,” CCEC Communications Director Melissa Glenn said. “After all, our co-op members are actually the owners of the organization, and they have a say in what we do.”
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative supplies power to 44,300 meters serving more than 38,000 members in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties and is part of Touchstone Energy(r), a nationwide family of co-ops.
