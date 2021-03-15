MOREHEAD CITY — A conservation group has launched a new program to improve water quality and fisheries, with the help of commercial and recreational fishing nonprofits.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting water quality and the quality of life on the North Carolina coast, announced March 3 the launch of its new Water Quality for Fisheries program.
CCRW has launched the program with the help of the N.C. Fisheries Commission, the state’s fisheries management body, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, the branch of the N.C. Department of Environmental Resources which enforces coastal fishing regulations and conducts studies and other legwork necessary for fisheries management.
CCRW Executive Director Lisa Rider said in the announcement her nonprofit worked with local fisheries contacts to design this project.
“The project is focused on building stakeholder and public support for water quality efforts in North Carolina,” she said. “Our goal is to improve water quality for fisheries, the waters and the people of North Carolina.”
Outreach is a big part of the project, according to CCRW Board President Rick Kearney. Mr. Kearney said they’ll be reaching out to everyone involved in fisheries to understand their perspectives and concerns.
“Our primary goal is to ensure that our coastal waters will feed our children and grandchildren healthy seafood for generations to come,” he said.
Another aspect of the program is the creation of an industry working group. This group will include commercial, recreational, for-hire and subsistence fishermen. Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin told the News-Times the first facilitated meeting of the workgroup is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, followed by additional meetings at later dates.
“The working groups will be the result of the facilitating meeting attendees and will be scheduled shortly thereafter,” Mr. Baldwin said.
The CCRW is partnering with fishing organizations for the program, particularly the creation of the industry workgroup. Mr. Baldwin said the North Carolina branch of the Coastal Conservation Association, a recreational fishing nonprofit, and the N.C. Fisheries Association, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the state seafood industry, are CCRW’s initial partners.
“The stakeholder list is continuing to grow as the industry working group is developed,” CCRW said in its announcement.
The program will also involve creating a series of short films and commercials to increase public understanding of water quality issues affecting fisheries in North Carolina. Mr. Baldwin said they’ll begin filming a 30-minute video and five, two-minute videos by the end of March.
“(Filming) will be ongoing throughout 2021,” he said. “The 30-minute film will be completed by the end of 2021, and the two-minute films will be released during the year, with no firm date specified at this point.”
The MFC provided funding for the project through the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource fund.
More information on CCRW is available at the nonprofit’s website, coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
