BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday night and revisit a 2021 decision to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier to make way from single-family residential to recreational camper park district.
The 6 p.m. session will be in the board’s meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
The board voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning in May 2021, but it has been embroiled in a lawsuit, and the applicant, development company Dirt2Dreams LLC, has asked that commissioners rehear the case, according to Carteret County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson.
The plaintiffs in the case – Barry and Cathey Blackburn, along with Gilbert and Pam Taylor, James and Rebecca Dorris and William and Lou Singleton – live near the rezoned property and claim the change will cause them to “suffer imminent injury through loss of character of the particular neighborhood,” according to the filling.
They filed the suit in June 2021.
Wilson said Wednesday the county couldn’t comment on the request to rehear the zoning matter because of the “pending legal matter.”
Other nearby residents also argued against the rezoning request at the time, contending it would infringe on their rural lifestyle, adding unwanted traffic and noise.
Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, representing project developers Dirt2Dreams, said in May 2021 the plan is to build a “resort-like” RV park on the site. He said it will include water features, walking trails and other amenities with space for several hundred RVs and campers, though the exact number of units hadn’t been decided.
Carteret County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington is part-owner of Dirt2Dreams and recused himself in the 2021 discussion and vote.
Other items on the county commission agenda include a public hearing on a request to rezone a one-acre tract at 2610 Highway 70 in the Beaufort area from business to single family residential and discussion of creating a Carteret County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Subcommittee.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
