Pair of adopted Shackleford horses prove they have the hearts of champions

GLOUCESTER — Carteret County’s beloved Shackleford horses are known for their wild beauty as they roam Shackleford Banks — not for winning horse shows. But two Banker ponies, adopted by private owners in 2016 through the Foundation for Shackleford Horses Inc., have proven they can compete against the best of domesticated equine breeds.
The two feral horses, owned by Kim Urian and Crystal Wasley, both of Gloucester, recently won the top two awards in their division for the 2021 open horse show season sponsored by the Pamlico County Horseman’s Association.
Jair, an 18-year-old gelding owned by Ms. Wasley, won the grand champion award for 2021 in the adult English division. Horse trainer Molly Williams of Beaufort rode the horse to victory.
Ms. Urian’s 14-year-old gelding, Soprano, won the reserve grand champion award in the same division.
William Burkhardt of Gloucester, board member and past president of the Pamlico County Horseman Association, said he was shocked when the points for the season, which ended in September, were tallied. They revealed the adopted horses, smaller than traditional, domestic breeds, took the top two awards.
“I had encouraged Crystal and Kim to enter them in shows to give the horses socialization skills. I thought they might have a good time at the shows, but never expected them to become the grand champion and reserve champion,” he said Wednesday.
Mr. Burkhardt, who operates Spirit Horse Stables in Gloucester, said he is neighbors with the two horse owners and met them more than a year ago.
“They had invited me to ride my horse down to visit their horses to help them become used to being around domesticated horses,” Mr. Burkhardt said. “So I and another rider would ride to their place periodically to meet their horses. Then they started joining us for some group rides on a nature reserve in Smyrna.”
From those initial meetings, Mr. Burkhardt realized the two owners were serious about training their horses to make them comfortable around other domesticated equine neighbors.
“It was probably in February or March and I knew we (Pamlico County Horseman Association) were about to begin our competition season, so I suggested they bring them out to the shows,” he said.
The two horses competed in the adult English division, which involves judging in various types of gaits, as well as jumping hunter classes. The shows were open to all breeds, with points awarded over a four-show season. The top two horses accumulating the most points at the end of the year in each division were awarded titles.
Ms. Wasley said she went into the season to have fun and acclimate her gelding to people and other horses, never expecting to win.
“I was flabbergasted,” she said Thursday. “Our horses were sometimes competing against up to 14 other horses. I don’t think either of us expected them to win when the results came out. But then, they are really smart horses.”
Ms. Urian was unavailable for comment.
Margaret Poindexter, president of the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, said she wasn’t as surprised when she heard the horses won.
“They are descended from Spanish mustangs and their history shows they were used on the banks by the life-saving station, farmers and soldiers. They just have a rich history of interacting with humans in service,” she said. “They are very intelligent horses.”
Dr. Sue Stuska, biologist with the National Parks Service, who helps manage the wild herd, said she wasn’t in the least bit surprised the horses achieved at such a high level.
“I am thrilled that Kim and Crystal took these horses to the level to compete. I am not at all surprised that the horses did so well in competition,” she said. “These horses are smart, athletic and can carry adults in appropriate endeavors and circumstances. I’m quite sure that domestic-born horse activities are also attainable with other wild-born adopted horses. I would encourage others who have adopted Shackleford horses to work with them toward the activities of their choice.”
Carolyn Mason, founder of the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, agreed.
“I’m so proud of those two boys. No, I’m not surprised that they could do it,” she said. “These horses are extremely smart and agile. Crystal and Kim have done an outstanding job of bringing out the horses’ full potential.”
Ms. Wasley said the two plan to again enter their horses next year in the competitions.
“It’s just a wonderful time and family fun,” she said. “The people are wonderful. They just want to encourage horse owners and want everyone to win.”
As for adopting Shackleford horses, Ms. Poindexter said in the late 1990s, the foundation began putting horses removed from Shackleford Banks up for adoption as part of an effort to keep the herd’s population at a level the island could sustain. That is normally between 120 and 130 horses.
“We haven’t taken any horses off in a long time,” she said.
Ms. Poindexter estimated about 80 horses have been adopted over the years, and there are currently some available for adoption at the foundation’s farm in Bettie.
“Some of the ones we have now were actually returned from owners for various reasons,” she said. “We’ve had some returned because the owners died. We always tell people the foundation will take back the horses if they must be returned for any reason.”
She added that people who adopt a horse can expect them to live into their 20s, and in some cases into their 30s.
Ms. Poindexter said the horses make great companions. The foundation does ask those adopting have safe pastureland with secure fencing and shelter. They also recommend adopters have previous experience with horses.
