Fuel farm project still on track for February completion amid contractor delays

BEAUFORT — Despite some setbacks at various stages of construction, the fuel farm project at Michael J. Smith Field Airport is on schedule to be complete by mid-February.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority got one of its final updates on the fuel farm project during its regular meeting held Thursday via Zoom. Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson reported contractor Sunland Builders of Newport had exceeded its contract time for the site work portion of the project and would be charged liquidated damages as a result.
According to a report included in the authority’s meeting packet, Sunland was contracted to finish site work construction Nov. 20, but exceeded that date by five days. As a result, the airport can collect what is known as liquidated damages in the amount of $500 per day past the contracted end date or actual cost impacts due to the delay, whichever amount is greater. Additional costs will also be factored in to the total.
“We are in the process of collecting liquidated damages on that project,” Mr. Vinson said. “I can tell you that it has been an absolute zoo dealing with Sunland.”
Airport officials were scheduled to complete a walkthrough of the site work project Tuesday, and the fuel tanks themselves are expected to ship out near the end of December. The electrical system will be installed in early January and the tanks will be put into place right away when they arrive by late January.
Despite the contractor and some other delays, Jay Talbert of Talbert & Bright, the airport’s engineering firm, said the overall project completion date was actually pushed up by one day to Tuesday, Feb. 9. Mr. Talbert reported there were some shipping delays influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, but the project has managed to stay mostly on schedule.
“We’re pretty much in line to be operational by early February,” Mr. Vinson said.
Once complete, the project will give the airport its first permanent fuel farm, a service which has been provided by the airport’s contracted fixed-base operator. The more than $1 million project is being paid for entirely using federal non-primary entitlement funds, which the airport is eligible to receive since it has never constructed an in-house fuel farm before.
In other business Thursday, the airport authority approved two additional spending items. The authority approved a $15,500 bid from Laurco Metalworks to fix a motorized door on the maintenance hangar. The board also approved an offer from Curtis Construction Co. for repairs to the shingle roof of the FBO building at a cost of around $12,300.
The money for both projects will come out of the airport’s reserves.
“There’s money there to do it, but we’ve got to start watching it moving forward,” authority Chairman Pat Joyce said.
As for the FBO roof repairs, Mr. Vinson said the airport is considering a major renovation of that building and some others, but fixing the roof was the first priority because it leaks. He said he’s looking into the availability of any grants to help with that, but he hadn’t heard of anything by the meeting.
“The county had mentioned that they possibly wanted to relocate some county offices out there,” Mr. Vinson noted. “…I would kind of like a sheriff’s deputy housed out there, so we need to think about relocating the administrative offices. There’s a lot that has to be considered.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @elisecccnt.
