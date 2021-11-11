Historical society, public honor those who served during Veterans Day ceremonies in Morehead City

Tom Wolf, a member of Chapter 639 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, places his cap over his heart as he remembers those who have served their nation during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — In two Veterans Day ceremonies Thursday, about 50 attendees honored and remembered military veterans.
The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society sponsored the ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, one to honor American veterans and a second for British sailors buried on the west side of the cemetery. The latter were killed during World War II, defending Carteret County’s coast from German U-boats.
Participants first gathered at the graves of the three British sailors for a day of remembrance service. The group, led by bagpiper the Rev. John Pollock of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, then walked across 20th Street to the veterans memorial on the east side to honor American veterans.
Robert Grantham, 5, and his cousin, Maggie Graham, 6, both of Morehead City, look at names on the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City following a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Rev. John Pollock of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City plays the bagpipes during a day of remembrance service Thursday to honor three British sailors buried in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. He also played during a Veterans Day ceremony that followed at the veterans memorial in the cemetery. (Cheryl Burke photo)
James Nelson, commander of Chapter 639 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, right, salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, as his fellow members present the colors. The other members are, from left, Haskell Jackson, Chris Monteleon and Kenneth Masters. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of Chapter 639 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart stand at attention at the graves of three British sailors who were killed defending Carteret County’s coast during World War II during a day of remembrance ceremony Thursday in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Bob Guthrie, vice chairperson of the Morehead City Historic Preservation Society, prepares to lay a wreath at the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Bob Guthrie, vice chairperson of the Morehead City Historic Preservation Society, shares about the importance of Veterans Day during a ceremony Thursday at the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Bob Guthrie, vice chairperson of the Morehead City Historic Preservation Society, right, talks about the role of Great Britain during World War II at a day of remembrance service held Thursday at the graves of three British sailors who died defending the Carteret County coastline during the war. The sailors are buried in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This wreath lays on the veterans memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Rodney Kemp, chairperson of the Morehead City Historic Preservation Society, honored veterans, including those whose names are written on the cenotaphs.
Following a moment of silence, he said, “We remember them all as heroes in the struggle to defend the nation and preserve our freedoms with great thankfulness, boundless gratitude and unfettered love and the determination that they shall always be honored for the sacrifices they made and service they gave to God, country and the cause of liberty.”
Bob Guthrie, vice chairperson of the society, echoed that sentiment.
“All veterans are heroes,” he said.
He then read Bible scripture John 15:13: “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Mr. Guthrie placed a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial. Veterans at the ceremony were invited to share what branch of service they served in and others shared the branches of their family members.
At the site of the British graves, a similar scene unfolded.
Mr. Guthrie further said, “We owe a great debt to the British during World War II. They saved us. If it hadn’t been for their stubborn prime minister (Winston Churchill), who was determined to not give into (German Führer Adolf)Hitler, there could have been a very different outcome for all of us.”
Three children, Maggie Graham, Robert Grantham and Bradley Williams, then placed British flags at the soldiers’ graves. Mr. Guthrie also placed a poppy wreath.
The sailors died when their vessel, the San Delfino, an oil tanker, was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat offshore April 9, 1942, according to dates on the sailors’ graves and information from the society. The soldiers are identified as John L. Fisher, sailor, Royal Navy, age 25; Maldwyn Jones, gunner, Royal Artillery, age 22; and unknown sailor, Royal Navy.
The Rev. Sarah Williams of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City gave the invocation and benediction for both ceremonies.
Military veteran Tom Wolf and his wife Goodie were among those who attended the remembrances. Mr. Wolf, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, is a veteran of all four branches of the armed forces.
“I served in the Marine Corps and was wounded during Vietnam,” he said. “I later reenlisted in the Army. Then I enlisted in the Navy Reserves, along with my son. Then I followed my other son and enlisted in the Air Force Reserves. Altogether I served 27.5 years,” he said.
Mr. Wolf added that it was important to honor all veterans.
“We especially need to honor the ones who are no longer with us,” he said.
Mrs. Wolf agreed.
“We try to come to this every year to show our respect for all veterans,” the native of Iceland said. “We should never forget our friends and allies. We had Hitler pay our nation a visit during World War II.”
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War I. That conflict formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the armistice with Germany went into effect. It then evolved into the current Veterans Day holiday in 1954.
