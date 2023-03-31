MOREHEAD CITY - A newly enforced policy requiring fees to reserve public athletic fields in Morehead City has caused concern among local recreational teams.
The policy has been in effect since 2015 but only recently enforced in the past several months. Residents must pay $40 per hour per field and non-residents $60 per hour per field.
This has led to complaints from athletic organizations, with some feeling that the cost is too high, especially for those who run regular seasons.
The director of the Seashore Soccer League, one of the organizations affected, estimated that the league would face more than $16,000 in fees annually.
In a letter sent to the News-Times, Councilman David Horton explained that City Manager Chris Turner did not discuss the decision to charge a fee with the council before taking action.
"When (the Parks and Recreation) manual was adopted, Bill Taylor, George Ballou, Harvey Walker and Diane Warrender were on the council," Horton said. "David Whitlow was the city manager. Craig lands was the Parks and Rec Department head. This adopted policy closely mirrors the policy of the county. The language about not charging local groups and leagues is almost identical."
According to Horton, organizations such as Seashore Soccer League, Morehead City Little League, Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Seafood Festival were never intended to be charged and have never previously been charged to use town property.
"If there were any mistakes made here, it was in telling Seashore Soccer or Little League that they were supposed to be paying to reserve fields," Horton said. "Our children need access to parks, fields and organized sports now more than ever before. To imagine that the city council would ever want to charge Little League or Seashore $40 per hour per field is beyond belief. I apologize to everyone for this debacle. It should have never happened."
The town council has temporarily halted the charges until the issue could be discussed again at their regular April meeting.
The full text of Councilman Horton's letter can be seen at www.carolinacoastonline.com.
