NCGOP hires Morehead City-raised Moore as next director of communications

RALEIGH — The Republican Party of North Carolina has selected a new director of communications with ties to the Crystal Coast.
According to a Monday release, Jeff Moore will take the helm to “implement a communications strategy advancing the principles and policies of the N.C. Republican Party platform at a pivotal time in our state.”
He was raised in Morehead City and has worked as a writer. He holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also worked as a capital reporter for North State Journal, written for Carolina Journal and labored as a senior policy analyst for a political risk firm, the release continues.
His writing has been published by Fox Business Network, Business Insider, Ozy and Seeking Alpha.
“The NCGOP is fortunate to have someone of Jeff's talent and abilities join us as we prepare for the upcoming election cycle,” NCGOP Executive Director Jason Simmons said. “Jeff will be a strong voice for the Republican principles embraced here in North Carolina and will draw a clear contrast with the Left's radical agenda.”
