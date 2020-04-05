CCC trustees to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the presidential search process for the replacement of Dr. John Hauser.
Dr. Hauser is resigning effective Friday, May 8 to take a position as president of Gaston College in Dallas, N.C.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and/or by conference call. A link will be placed on the college’s website, carteret.edu, so the public can click on it and view the meeting. The meeting will also be live streamed on the college Facebook page.
Town cancels HPC meeting
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission has canceled its April meeting set for Tuesday. Pending any changes, the next scheduled meeting of the panel is Tuesday, May 5.
Board meeting canceled
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
The public hearing for the First Bank loan will be held at the next regular meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.
WCILCA session axed
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors meeting set for Wednesday has been canceled for lack of agenda items.
Town cancels meeting
The Cedar Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The next meeting is set for Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
