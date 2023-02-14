BROAD CREEK — A team of middle school math students, known as Mathletes, from Broad Creek Middle School placed second at the Eastern Regional MATHCOUNTS competition, held Feb. 11 at South Central High School in Winterville.
Members of the team include Maritzel Perez de la Cruz, Kaylin Fitzsimmons, Madison Madden, Luke Padgett, Trevor Mason, Connor Sampson, Gavin Zheng, Jonah Snyder, Ethan Hughes and Braiden Kelsey. Kerri Bogue coaches the BCMS team.
Hope Middle School in Greenville took first place, with Arendell Parrot Academy in Kinston placing third.
Celebrating its 39th anniversary, MATHCOUNTS is a national math coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students. More than 7 million students across the U.S. have participated in the MATHCOUNTS program.
The Eastern regional competition is sponsored by the Eastern Chapter of the Professional Engineers of North Carolina. Many local companies and individuals donated money for the contest expenses, such as T-shirts, food and an iPad that was given away to one lucky Mathlete.
Founding National Sponsors of MATHCOUNTS are the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the CNA Foundation. National sponsors also include Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Foundation, US Department of Defense, Phillips 66, Texas Instruments Incorporated, 3M Foundation, Art of Problem Solving and Nextthought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.