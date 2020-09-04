Carteret County graduation rate ticks up slightly

BEAUFORT — The percentage of Carteret County high school graduates increased slightly in 2019-20 from the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The report shows 86% of county students completed high school in four years or less. That compares to 84.2% the previous year.
The 2019-20 county graduation rate of 86% is below the state average of 87.6%. The state’s rate increased from 86.5% the previous year.
The graduation rate for each county high school includes Croatan High School, 94%, up from 90.4% the previous year; East Carteret High School, 88.3%, up from 85.4% the previous year; and West Carteret High School, 80.2%, up from 79.3% the previous year.
“I am proud to see that each of our traditional high schools saw an increase over the previous year’s result,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Thursday of the results. “The information in this report will inform our instructional planning as we disaggregate the data by subgroup. I believe the cohort graduation rate is the single most important measure of a school system's success.
“Earning a high school diploma is crucial to a student’s future success regardless of the path they take after graduation. A high school diploma opens doors and provides opportunities for students now and in the future,” he continued.
As for the scores being below the state average, Dr. Jackson said, “The Carteret County School System is committed to every single student. We will not be satisfied until every student graduates on-time and fully prepared for a vibrant future.”
The county’s results, based on subgroups, shows that 93.9% of black students graduated in 2019-20, well above the county’s overall average. That is based on 33 students graduating.
That compares to 86.7% of white students graduating, based on 511 students.
It also shows 90.3% of female students graduated, compared to 82% of male students. For female students, 319 graduated compared to 333 male students.
For Hispanic students, 76.7% graduated. That is based on 60 students completing high school.
For students from reportedly considered low-income families, results show 69% completed high school in four years or less. That is based on 171 students.
The report indicates 66% of students with reported disabilities graduated. That is based on 171 students.
For more information on results, go to dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/testing-and-school-accountability/school-accountability-and-reporting/cohort-graduation-rates.
