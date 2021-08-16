MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced the hospital is tightening its visitor restrictions further as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Carteret County.
The hospital reimposed some visitor restrictions last week in the light of a surging in new cases due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.
The following new restrictions will take effect beginning Wednesday at the hospital, which is located at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City:
- Inpatients, day surgery and labor and delivery patients will be restricted to one healthy, adult visitor for the duration of their stay.
- Emergency visitors for adult patients will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient is placed in a bed.
- The cafeteria, gift shop and Java Stop will not be open to visitors.
Visitors will be given a health screening upon entering the hospital and are required to wear a face mask over the mouth and nose at all times while inside the facility, including in patient rooms, hallways and restrooms.
