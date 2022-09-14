EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023.
Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive.
Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz and score no less than 80 percent.
Potential drivers will attach their results to their beach driving permit application.
If everything checks correctly, the driver will receive a notification when your permit is available to pick up at the Police Department.
There is a ten-day period around Easter where beach driving is not permitted.
If anyone has questions about beach driving, please contact the Police Department at 252-354-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.