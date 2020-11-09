Carteret County reports additional COVID-19 death, cases up Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported there are 243 active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County as of Monday afternoon, with 52 confirmed since Friday, as well as another death.
The county issued the latest COVID-19 case count and other data Monday but did not send a news release announcing the county’s 16th COVID-19 death. The county recently changed how it reports COVID-19 data, with demographics and other new information released each Friday.
The new cases reported Monday bring the county’s overall total to 1,506 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 1,231 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations were also up Monday, with seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The Carteret County public school system reported no COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing a more than one-week trend of no new cases.
