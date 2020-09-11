Elections board reverses course, reinstates some precincts for Nov. 3

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Elections earlier this month walked back an August decision to combine several precincts ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 3 presidential election.
The action to rescind the Aug. 5 motion came during the board’s Sept. 2 meeting at its office off Live Oak Street in Beaufort.
Under the rescinded motion, voters in the Mill Creek and Marshallberg/Smyrna precincts will vote in their home polling places on Election Day.
In August, the board combined Mill Creek with Newport No. 1 and Marshallberg/Smyrna with Otway/Straits/Bettie/Gloucester, citing strains on the ability to find poll workers, particularly experienced ones, to staff the sites on Election Day.
Subsequently, staff said they were asked by members of the board to not notify the state of the change, pending further adjustments.
“It (the precinct consolidation) was approved, but after that, information came to light that maybe there was an opportunity that we wouldn’t have to consolidate, which we all, I think, agree would be better for the voter,” BOE Chairperson Susie Cuthrell said at the Sept. 2 meeting.
Member Amy Holland said officials heard from Mill Creek voters unhappy with the move to Newport No. 1, and she and staff were able to scrounge up workers to staff both locations.
Deputy Board of Elections Director Margot Burke said while the sites will lack experienced judges, those serving judges at the locations will attend regular poll-worker training and training for judges and chief judges.
“We’re making sure that anybody who is inexperienced and going to be working as a judge is taking both classes, not just one,” she told the board.
The motion to rescind the August consolidation was unanimous.
As such, on Election Day, Mill Creek voters will cast ballots at their usual location, the Mill Creek Fire/Rescue Building at 2370 Mill Creek Road.Marshallberg/Smyrna voters can visit the Marshallberg Fire Department at 109 Goose Pond Road.
In other action at the September meeting, the board:
- Unanimously approved minutes from its Aug. 5 meeting.
- Unanimously approved a budget amendment to go before county commissioners to fund a temporary, fulltime office position to be paid by federal funds related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Discussed absentee-by-mail procedures, MAT teams, precinct training and federal and state relief funds available ahead of Election Day.
