Carteret County law enforcement to hold drug take-back event Saturday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County law enforcement agencies will hold the fall “Pills Can Kill” prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all five Food Lion grocery stores in the county.
This one-day event will make it convenient for the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs. Residents will be able to drop off their unused prescription medication to deputies and police officers stationed at the stores. The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.
“We really want to focus on getting ‘controlled’ medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed. Reducing access and availability helps to prevent misuse of these drugs,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a prepared release.
If residents can’t make it to the event Saturday, the sheriff’s office and police departments across the county have medication disposal dropboxes in their lobbies available during normal business hours.
Another important part of the “Pills Can Kill” program is the safe storage of medication. Officials say it is imperative people store medication in a manner that prevents others from accessing them.
Some helpful tips are:
· Don’t leave medication out in plain view.
· Don’t keep medication in obvious places (i.e. the medicine cabinet or the cabinet over the kitchen sink).
· Keep “controlled” medication in a secure place known only to you and a trusted family member.
· Keep a count of your medication.
Since 2008, the program has collected and destroyed more than 3.4 million dosage units of unused prescription medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.