Arthur forms, forecasters warn of rip current risk

MOREHEAD CITY — The first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed late Saturday and, at latest forecast, is headed toward the North Carolina coast.
The National Hurricane Center said in its advisories Tropical Storm Arthur formed at about 11 p.m. Saturday. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the latest advisory available, Arthur about 345 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving north-northeast at 9 mph. It has a minimum central barometric pressure of 29.59 inches.
The NHC has upgraded the previous tropical storm watch on the North Carolina coast to a tropical storm warning. The warning is in effect from Surf City to Duck and includes the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in the next 24-36 hours. The NHC forecasts total rain accumulations of 1-3 inches over coastal North Carolina Sunday night and Monday, with locally higher amounts. Swells generated by Arthur are expected to spread northward along the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, which includes North Carolina, during the next one to two days.
The NHC said these swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Arthur is forecast to move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina Monday, then turn away from the coast Tuesday.
Additional advisories and information on Hurricane Arthur will be available online at the NHC website nhc.noaa.gov.
