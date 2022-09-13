BEAUFORT - Three Beaufort police officers were presented with the department's Life Saving Award during a commissioner meeting Monday, Sept. 12 for their quick response to crisis situations.
Officer Jared Meyer, Sgt. Shephard Newman and officer Michael Dennis received the award for their actions that directly resulted in preventing multiple deaths.
"While we celebrate our employees often, there's very few times where we can actually demonstrate where we've been in the right place at the right time to truly save a life," Police Chief Paul Burdette said Monday.
On Aug. 16, Meyer was dispatched after reports that a patron was choking at a local establishment. After he quickly arrived on the scene, Meyer discovered an unconscious person and began first aid. The victim soon regained a pulse and began breathing again.
"Officer Meyer's quick actions, training and calm demeanor undoubtedly resulted in the victim surviving," said Burdette. "Officer Meyer's actions are a credited to himself and are in keeping with the high standards and traditions of the police department."
Two days later on Aug. 18, Sgt. Newman and officer Dennis were dispatched to a local restaurant after receiving a call for an unconscious choking victim.
When the pair arrived, they immediately began resuscitative measures.
The victim eventually began breathing again and was later seen conscious and alert.
"Sgt. Newman and officer Dennis' quick actions, training and teamwork led to the victim surviving," Burdette said.
After the award ceremony, a standing ovation and rowdy applause was received from everyone in attendance.
Chief Burdette also took some time Monday to introduce the newest batch of student resource officers (SRO) assigned to Beaufort schools. Due to a recent mandate from county commissioners, Carteret County now has a one-to-one ratio of full-time SROs to schools.
First to be recognized was, again, officer Meyer, who is stationed at Beaufort Elementary School.
Meyer began his law enforcement career 11 years ago with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office in the patrol division as well as a member of the SWAT team. He has been with the Beaufort Police Department just over a year.
"When the opportunity came for me to come to Beaufort, I was excited because I knew that Beaufort was a small community, very community policing oriented," Meyer said. "When the school resource officer position was put up for us to have, that excited me even more, because what better way to build the relationship with the county, working with the kids and their family. Hopefully I make a good impact for the future."
Next up to be introduced was officer Paulo Ferreira, who is currently in his second year as SRO in Beaufort Middle School.
A native of Brazil, Ferreira began his career four years ago with the Beaufort Police Department while serving in the N.C. National Guard. "My goal for this year is to maintain a good relationship with the schools and the police department and of course teach and be there for the kids as a role model," Ferreira said.
The third SRO to be recognized Monday was officer Scott Bullock. As the newest recruit to the Beaufort force, Bullock's first official day as an SRO to the Tiller charter elementary school was Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Bullock previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he has been a police officer for four years.
"I love the community relations portion (of the job)," Bullock said. "Interacting, especially with our youth, is what drove me to choose to take this position at the school. Helping our youth is the most important thing, supporting them to make sure, no matter what, they are able to learn in a safe environment."
