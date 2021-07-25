Parks and rec committee seeks new members
Residents and homeowners in Pine Knoll Shores have an opportunity to join one of the town’s volunteer committees.
Town staff issued notice Thursday the parks and recreation committee is seeking volunteers interested in serving as a member or alternate. The committee serves as a liaison between residents and the board of commissioners for the purpose of advising and making recommendations using a periodically performed resident survey to plan and execute desired recreational events.
Members serve at the pleasure of the board, with a presumptive term of two years. Members may be either full or part-time residents. They are expected to attend monthly meetings with no more than three unexcused absences annually.
Anyone interested in more information or volunteering may email Shelia Bupp at psbadmin@townofpks.com for a volunteer application or contact committee Chairperson Ron Pearson at 919-210-1893.
Beaufort to hold special meeting
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session Wednesday for the town manager’s annual review.
The board will convene at 3 p.m. at the train depot on the corner of Broad and Pollock streets.
Beach commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the County Shore Protection Office, will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ meeting room on the north side of Highway 58.
Those interested can also join the public meeting virtually via Zoom by visiting carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/87523960931?pwd=QVhBV09teWNER2VZdXVLUzZOaXdoUT09 and entering the meeting ID 875 2396 0931 and password 151143.
The main item on the agenda is discussion a nearly $3 million contract with the county’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol, for the first phase of a search for additional sand sources for future beach nourishment projects.
There will also be an update on the county’s occupancy tax receipts and the total of the beach nourishment fund, which gets half the proceeds from that tax.
Cedar Point commissioners to meet
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners will meet for its monthly session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The main item on the agenda is discussion of the town’s final application for a $60,000 N.C. Division of Coastal Management water access grant to build a kayak launch in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off Masonic Avenue.
The meeting is open to the public.
Beaufort board to hold work session
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly, virtual work session at 4 p.m. Monday.
To join the public meeting via Zoom, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88657918207?pwd=OXY0Qk5GN3ExZzBhVHFQNEFDeS9sUT09.
On the agenda is an update on the coronavirus pandemic from Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver, a presentation on body cameras from Chief of Police Paul Burdette and an update on ongoing projects.
Items for consideration include meeting minutes, the county’s water rate increase, final plat for Palmetto Plantation at Olde Beaufort village phase two, a special-use permit for a gas station at 1550 Lennoxville Road, a request to rezone 100 Fairview Drive and 1310 Live Oak St. from business to townhomes, condominiums and apartments, a request to rezone 302 Cedar St. from business to a residential, a maintenance agreement, a public art project at Topsail Park and more.
Steering committee meets Tuesday
The Beaufort Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee will gather virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
On the committee’s agenda is an update on the status and project schedule and discussions on character areas, the future land-use map and draft goals and recommendations.
The meeting is open to the public, to join via Zoom, visit zoom.us/j/93168316564?pwd=dE5kOFBaMHVQaDNnbHBBblV3bEtHQT09.
