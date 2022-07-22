MOREHEAD CITY — The First Baptist Church Music and Arts Academy in Morehead City will hold its 2022 String Orchestra Camp Aug. 2-5. The camp will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day, with a free concert for the parents and public at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the church’s family life center.
The camp will feature group instruction at all levels for violin, viola, cello and string bass. It will cover music reading, solo technique and ensemble playing.
There is limited enrollment and tuition is $100 per student. Snacks and lunch will be provided.
Camp clinicians will be: Dee Braxton-Pellegrino of Ayden, a string music instructor; Eulalia Ayers Vanfosson, violin and viola instructor in Pitt County; Barbara Salter Gates of Fayetteville, a member of the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and several other string quartets and ensembles; and Chris Ellis of Greenville, a member of the Tar River Symphony Orchestra and concertmaster of the Barton College/Wilson Symphony.
For more information, contact Diane Hawkins, 252-726-4142 or dhawkins@fbcmhc.org.
