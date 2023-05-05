ATLANTIC BEACH — Known for being a leader and caring deeply for her students, Mikie Broadhurst, a Career and Technical Education teacher at Broad Creek Middle School, received the coveted title of Carteret County Teacher of the Year for 2023-24.
In addition to receiving accolades during a celebration Friday at the Coral Bay Club for school employees of the year in five categories, Broadhurst received the keys to a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox. She will be able to drive the vehicle for one year, courtesy of Kurtis Chevrolet.
“I am really excited and humbled,” she said after receiving the keys to her new car. “I am actually speechless.”
As to what makes a great teacher, Broadhurst, who has taught 17 years, said, “It’s someone who has built relationships with each student and their families…”
She added, “I definitely want to thank each of my families, principal and assistant principals. It’s just such an amazing school to work for. It’s an amazing blessing.”
Broadhurst was one of five employees to be recognized for outstanding performance. Newport Middle School principal Ken Proulx was named 2023-24 Principal of the Year.
“I would like to thank my amazing teachers, staff, parents and students,” he said. “This is a reflection of our hard work and dedication to promote the success of all students.”
In addition to those two awards, three other top school employees of the year were announced during the luncheon, where the winners and nominees were celebrated.
White Oak Elementary School assistant principal Gina Dunn is the 2023-24 county Assistant Principal of the Year.
Beaufort Elementary School custodian Reginald Jones was named the Classified Employee of the Year.
Broad Creek Middle School media coordinator Heather Blackwell was picked the county’s Certified Employee of the Year.
Employees were nominated by their peers, and an interview process helped determine the winners.
Dunn said she appreciated the show of support from the school system and her peers.
“I’m so humbled. I just thank everyone,” Dunn said. “You have to have passion for children to do this job and everybody here has that passion.”
Blackwell, too, said she was deeply touched to be selected.
“I’m really honored I was chosen Certified Employee of the Year,” she said.
Jones said he was surprised to be selected Classified Employee of the Year.
“I am excited and I wasn’t really expecting it, but I really do appreciate it,” he said.
All winners received flowers, boutonnieres, certificates and monetary awards sponsored by school system community partners and businesses. In addition, they each received an engraved award to display in their workspace.
Broadhurst and Proulx will move on to regional competition for Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.
Board of Education Chair Brittany Wheatly, at the beginning of the celebration, thanked all school employees for their dedication, especially in light of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on education.
“We are proud of the critical service you provide to the students of Carteret County,” Wheatly said.
Superintendent Richie Paylor echoed Wheatly’s comments, thanking all of his employees. He further thanked all of the businesses that sponsored the event and awards.
“It’s an honor to celebrate with you the honor you deserve,” he told employees, also thanking their family members for their support.
Sponsors for this year’s celebration were: event sponsors, Farm Bureau of Carteret County and Plain Jane’s Cleaning and Supplies; Teacher of the Year car sponsor Kurtis Chevrolet; with additional sponsors Chick-fil-A, Hite & Associates, Kirkman & Whitford Law Firm, RE/MAX Ocean Properties and Frank Door.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.