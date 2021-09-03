BEAUFORT — After more than six years, Rachel Hammer, clerk to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, will retire from her position effective Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The county announced her retirement in a release Tuesday afternoon. According to the release, Ms. Hammer served as a liaison between county residents and government and was responsible for preparing agendas for board meetings, gathering information for meeting agenda packets and notifying commissioners, staff, news media and the public of dates and times of board meetings.
As clerk, Ms. Hammer was also responsible for the preparation, filing and safeguarding of important government records, including taking full and accurate minutes of board meetings and organizing and maintaining county ordinances.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving our Carteret County community,” Ms. Hammer said in the release. “I have been given many opportunities to learn and grow as Clerk, and I have enjoyed serving the citizens, elected officials, and my colleagues of our great County.
“Through the years, I have met so many people and made lifelong friendships. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, and I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners and County staff for letting me be a part of their team,” she continued.
During her tenure, Ms. Hammer earned the designation of certified county clerk through the University of North Carolina School of Government, and she is a member of the North Carolina Association of County Clerks.
“I cannot say enough about Rachel Hammer and what she means to the commissioners,” County Chairperson Ed Wheatly said. “Her wealth of knowledge from her years as clerk of the board makes our office run smoothly and efficiently. We thank Rachel for her professional service to the County and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”
State law requires every board of county commissioners to designate a clerk. Carteret County has begun a search for Ms. Hammer’s replacement.
