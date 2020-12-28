BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System announced it was recently accepted as a Network of the National Library of Medicine affiliate, allowing the library access to free health and science resources for the community.
According to a release from the county, the mission of the NNLM is to advance the progress of medicine and improve public health by providing all U.S. health professionals with equal access to biomedical information. It also aims to improve the public’s access to information to enable them to make informed decisions about their health. The program is coordinated by the National Library of Medicine.
Registered affiliates have access to free information and programs, as well as a wide array of grant opportunities, the county library system said. Digital resources available to affiliates will be available soon on the library’s social media and website.
“Having access to these resources will be a tremendous benefit for the citizens and medical community of Carteret County,” Dr. Michael Lowry, Carteret County Emergency Medical Services medical director, said in the release. “These materials will provide a medium for healthcare professionals to have resources at their fingertips and allow citizens to more easily research health concerns.”
Along with the library’s new affiliation is the award of a $300 grant to support the library’s first NNLM Reading Club. In February, the library will begin a series of reading clubs based on health literacy and science. The first selection is “The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir” by Dr. Michele Harper.
For more information about the program, visit carteretcountync.libguides.com/Adults/NNLM.
