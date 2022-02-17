Beaufort commissioners approve 10-year wastewater plan with $8.4M in proposed capital improvements

BEAUFORT — Town commissioners have adopted a wastewater asset management plan that includes a 10-year, $8.4 million capital improvement plan.
The board of commissioners held its regular monthly meeting Monday online via Zoom. During the meeting, the board received and discussed the proposed WWAMP, after which the board unanimously adopted a resolution approving the plan.
The board discussed the WWAMP during its Jan. 25 work session. At the work session, and during Monday’s meeting, public services department director and town engineer Greg Meshaw gave the board an overview of the plan, which includes a CIP with an estimated $8,436,00.69 in infrastructure projects, spaced out over a 10-year period.
During Monday’s meeting, Mr. Meshaw stressed that this plan doesn’t commit town officials to any of the proposed capital projects.
“The next step is we’ll use this (plan) for capital planning and budgeting,” Mr. Meshaw said. “It’s totally up to the board whether to budget it or not…(The WWAMP) doesn’t say when you adopt this, we’re going to go forward without any further consideration.”
The board seemed to want to keep the plan a living document, meaning it would be updated as further information becomes available. Mr. Meshaw said public services staff want to gather more data on things like the town’s wastewater system’s effluent discharge and collection rates.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the board appointed and reappointed members to several of the town’s volunteer boards, commissions and committees.
The following volunteers were appointed to the following boards, commissions and committees:
· Beaufort Harbor & Waterways Advisory Committee – Becky Bowler.
· Board of Adjustment – Wendi Oliver and Ann Carter.
· Historic Preservation Commission – Joyce McCune, Tammy Hunsucker, Ian Huckabee and Bradley Hedrick.
· Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – Michael Ray.
· Planning Board – Dianne Meelheim.
Most of the appointments were unanimous. However, Ms. Bowler was appointed 4-1, with Commissioner John Hagle voting for Doug Williams. Mr. Ray was also reappointed in 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Melvin Cooper voting for Rebecca Drohan.
Ms. Oliver, meanwhile, is Commissioner Charles Oliver’s wife. While Mr. Oliver asked if he needed to recuse himself, he was advised it wasn’t necessary.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution to request the county board of commissioners appoint an extra-territorial jurisdiction member to the town’s BOA.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
· The board unanimously approved a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling until at 308 Ann St. Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed recused herself from the quasi-judicial evidentiary hearing due to one of the neighboring property owners being her business partner.
· The board unanimously approved an update to the town ordinance on driving golf carts on public streets. The update is to reflect new state statues in the ordinance.
· The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which consisted of approval of the N.C. Maritime Museum’s Wooden Boat Show and minutes from the Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2021 and Jan. 10 board meetings.
· During public comments, Beaufort resident and Plastic Free by The Sea member Harriet Altman informed the board N.C. Riverwatch will hold a plastic policy workshop on Friday, April 29. The workshop’s purpose is to inform elected officials on how they can help reduce coastal plastic pollution.
