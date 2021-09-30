As pandemic reshapes education, Camp Albemarle’s outdoor nature school grows in popularity

NEWPORT — As third-and fourth-grade students planted seeds in cups on an outdoor picnic table, first-graders sat nearby reading books near Bogue Sound.
It’s not your typical classroom, but for an increasing number of Carteret County families, the non-traditional outdoor school has grown in popularity.
Camp Albemarle, a nonprofit Christian camp, opened a nature school in 2016 with 26 preschool and home-school students and a vision of teaching children on its approximate 29-acre property that fronts Bogue Sound near Newport.
The idea took off, and this year the Nature School at Camp Albemarle expanded its grade levels and opened Aug. 23 with 137 students in preschool through fourth-grade.
Director Heather Estep said the school received its certification in August from the N.C. Division of Non-Public Education to add the additional grades and open as a private school. All classes are full, with waiting lists growing for all grades except second.
Ms. Estep said when she opened the outdoor school six years ago, she never dreamt it would grow into a private school.
“It’s an exciting growth,” Ms. Estep said as she watched the various classes meeting at the campground Wednesday. “We are looking at adding a fifth-grade next year and, if there’s enough interest from parents and the community, we may consider a middle school and high school in the future. We’ll have to wait and see.”
The idea of adding elementary grades came about when parents in the preschool and home-school programs began asking for more options, according to Ms. Estep. In addition, some of the camp’s teachers with small children also expressed interest in opening the private school.
While having students learn outside during the coronavirus pandemic may have attracted some parents this year, Ms. Estep said she believes the school’s growth is more than that.
“I think it would have flourished without COVID because parents want their kids learning outside and hands-on,” she said.
Camp Albemarle Executive Director Tom Hussman said the school follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols if there is a positive COVID-19 case at the school, but so far this academic year there have been none.
“We do not require masks since we do stay outside the majority of the time,” he said. “We stay conscious of safety and spacing. We sanitize bathrooms and we try to follow COVID guidelines and follow quarantine and testing protocols. We’ve had very few issues here.”
Sarah and Skylar Davis of Newport enrolled their three children in the school this year.
“The biggest thing is we wanted our kids to have an environment where they would love to learn,” Ms. Davis said. “This is a great space to do that.”
She added that another reason the school attracted them was the frustration they experienced last year with virtual learning.
“They were inside with me in virtual learning and we wanted them to be able to learn more hands-on about what interests them,” she said.
The Davis’ 8-year-old daughter, Eden-Rose, a second-grader, said she likes attending school outside.
“It’s really fun and I love it here,” she said. “It’s like being home-schooled, but we’re outside to learn and play.”
Mr. Davis said so far he’s been pleased with the school.
“For the first time our kids say they want to come to school,” he said.
Parents must transport their children to the school and students bring their own lunches. The day starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ms. Estep said the school opted to use the Core Knowledge Curriculum for language arts, science and history. It’s using Wild Math, a nature-based curriculum, for mathematics. For physical education classes, students swim, kayak, climb trees and hike, among other things.
In addition to the school, Ms. Estep said the camp continues to offer its afternoon education programs for home-school children. Plus, Camp Albemarle continues to offer its afterschool program.
As the school expands, so does the camp. Mr. Hussman said Camp Albemarle is in the process of purchasing about 4 additional acres that were part of a larger wooded tract bordering the camp on the west side.
“Developers bought the property to the west and were selling it in lots and agreed to allow us to acquire the property as a buffer,” Mr. Hussman said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.