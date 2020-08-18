Carteret Community College students report for opening day amid boosted COVID-19 measures

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College students didn’t seem to mind the temperature checks and mask requirements as they reported Monday for the opening day of the 2020-21 fall semester.
“I’m glad they were able to take the precautions they have so we’re able to come for classes and hopefully be able to graduate on time,” cosmetology student Shamra Lee said.
CCC cosmetology student Harleigh Brungard agreed.
“They’re doing the best they can,” she said. “This is new for everyone.”
Due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions, CCC students are attending on a hybrid plan that for many involves face-to-face learning combined with virtual. Some students are opting for only remote classes.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said given the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, opening day appeared to go smoothly.
“People have stepped up to help and this has gone so well,” Dr. Mancini said. “I’m so proud of our staff and students.”
She said college officials have staggered classes so fewer students will be on campus at one time. In addition, the college has extended registration for late-comers, and students seemed to be taking advantage of that Monday.
“We still have students coming in to register today,” she said.
As of Friday, enrollment was down by 9% compared to fall 2019.
To welcome students back, Dr. Mancini and the administrative staff visited each classroom to greet students.
“We’re here to help you with any issues,” she said to students in one class. “Stay safe. Learn safe.”
Traditionally, there would be long lines in the college’s bookstore for opening week, but CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun said for safety, the college is asking students to order materials online.
“Students are getting free shipping,” she said.
As well as students saying they felt safe on campus, parents of students said they were pleased with the safety guidelines the college has put in place, which include temperatures and hand-sanitizer stations.
“I was very impressed when I came in,” Amanda Morrow of Morehead City said after having her temperature checked at an automated kiosk in the main campus building. “I feel like communication has been the key. I’ve been on their website and was impressed with all of the information they’ve provided.”
Ms. Morrow said her son, Chase Morrow, a senior at West Carteret High School, is dual enrolled at CCC.
“He’s already taken some online courses through the college, but this will be his first class on campus,” she said. “I’ve also been impressed with the communication West Carteret has provided to parents. It’s gone very smoothly for us.”
