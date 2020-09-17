County confirms 15 COVID-19 cases Thursday, 1 more in school system

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in Carteret County reported 15 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, including one additional case of an individual involved in the public school system.
The additional cases bring the county’s total up to 679 known cases since March, of which 62 are reportedly currently considered active. Meanwhile, 611 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six residents have died.
The most recent death in Carteret County occurred July 25.
Carteret County public Schools reported an additional COVID-19 case Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at county schools to 15. The newest case was reported at Newport Elementary School and comes on the heels of three confirmed cases Wednesday at White Oak Elementary School, Croatan High School and Beaufort Middle School. Bogue Sound Elementary School has reported three cases since Aug. 28.
The county also reported three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Thursday, down from four hospitalizations reported Wednesday.
To date, health providers have conducted 8,071 COVID-19 tests, with 141 test results pending as of Thursday.
The county provides coronavirus updates weekday afternoons via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
