Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night

NEWPORT — Residents on and near the waterfront in Carteret County, especially Down East, may see significant inundation this weekend.
The National Weather Service Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Thursday morning about a strong coastal low-pressure system forecast to affect eastern North Carolina Saturday night into Sunday.
The NWS said while it was still “a little early for specific details,” local forecasters have increased confidence the system is developing.
“Regardless of specifics, a prolonged period of strong north-northeast winds will combine with high astronomical tides and dangerous seas to produce several hazards along the coast this weekend,” the NWS said. “The threat for coastal flooding, ocean overwash, rough surf and beach erosion is increasing through the weekend, peaking Sunday.”
The NWS forecasts minor to locally moderate coastal flooding as likely for sound-side and ocean-side locations in Carteret County and elsewhere along the state’s coast. Residents and visitors in low-lying areas are advised to monitor forecasts closely over the next several days.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.