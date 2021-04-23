Beaufort Planning Board talks density in Craven Avenue neighborhood

BEAUFORT — Citing concerns over possible increased density and environmental sensitivity in the surrounding neighborhood, the Beaufort Planning Board recommended the town decline a rezoning request for a residential property on Craven Avenue.
The panel considered the request from the owners of 214 Craven Ave. during its virtual meeting Monday on Zoom. Owners James and Laurie Edwards asked the 0.137-acre parcel be rezoned from R-8, residential with a minimum lot size of 8,000 square feet, to RS-5, a residential zone with lessened setbacks on all sides and a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet.
The advisory board balked at the request, however, worried the rezoning would result in a “slippery slope” of the surrounding neighborhood also becoming RS-5, which unlike R-8, is considered high-density residential zoning.
“In this area, we don’t need increased density, in my opinion, or impervious surface,” board member Paula Gillikin said. “Although that calculation hasn’t been done, there is the potential to increase that because there is the potential for some lots to be divided.”
Several board members voiced concerns about the potential for the neighborhood parcels, if rezoned to the smaller district type, to be subdivided and contribute to a heightened development in the area, a move Chairperson Ryan Neve referred to as a “negative consequence” of the RS-5 zone.
“When you have an area with mixed lot sizes, you incentivize the tearing down of homes for financial gain to put in a bunch of smaller homes,” he said, “and I don’t think that was part of the intention of RS-5.”
Part of the concern over increased density is due to projected sea level rise that will affect the area, Ms. Gillikin noted.
“Obviously that area is going to get impacted by Town Creek and maybe even Turner Creek as time goes on, so where do we stop with this piecemeal zoning?” she asked.
Board member Ralph Merrill, who lives in the neighborhood, made the motion to recommend denial of the request, citing what he called the potential for a “domino effect,” beginning with the Craven Avenue property, to rezone to RS-5 in the area.
The applicant, Mr. Edwards, told the panel he sought the rezoning to allow him to add on to the house, which is an existing nonconforming structure on a nonconforming lot of record.
The board unanimously supported Mr. Merrill’s motion to recommend denial, but members encouraged the Edwards to seek a fix through the Beaufort Board of Adjustment that might allow them to proceed with their plans.
The final word on the rezoning request for 214 Craven Ave., however, will come from the town board of commissioners.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, planners:
- Approved the minutes of the March 15 board meeting.
- Discussed a proposal for a tiny home village at 299 Highway 101, the former County Home property.
