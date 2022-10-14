NEWPORT — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust has been awarded a $1.65 million state grant to help pay for purchase and preservation of 1,400 acres of land along the Newport River adjacent to the Croatan National Forest.
The purchase – the trust still needs to obtain more grants to make it happen – would be from Weyerhaeuser, the timber and paper company giant, and includes about four miles of frontage along the river and Little Creek, according to Janice Allen, the trust’s director of land protection.
Allen said the property would be a terrific acquisition with tremendous conservation value.
“It has a rare coastal estuarine fringe forest, and it’s across the river from property we already have,” she said.
There are loblolly pine trees and maritime oaks, “and the marsh is in good shape."
The grant is from the N.C. Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
The fund gets money from the state budget, and since its creation in 1996 by the state General Assembly, has conserved well over one-half million acres and protected or restored 3,000 miles of streams and rivers.
The grant to the coastal land trust was one of many the land and water fund’s board of directors approved across the state earlier this fall. The goal of the land and water fund is to protect and enhance water quality and habitat.
The N.C. Coastal Land Trust likely will turn the property over to the N.C. Coastal Federation when it obtains it, Allen said.
The coastal land trust is headquartered in Wilmington. It conserves lands with scenic, recreational, historic and/or ecological value. The mission of the organization, which is supported by grants and donations, is to “enrich the coastal communities of our state through conservation of natural areas and working landscapes, education and the promotion of good land stewardship.”
Since its inception in 1992, it has protected nearly 85,000 acres in the state’s 31 eastern counties, including Carteret.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
